IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

