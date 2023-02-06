IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $9.27-9.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.27-$9.75 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX traded up $11.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $494.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,643. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.52. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $215,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

