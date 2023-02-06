Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,871 shares of company stock worth $387,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.32.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $214.34 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

