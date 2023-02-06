Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 978,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 551,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Imagine Lithium Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.47 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

