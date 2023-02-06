Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.50

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 2627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

