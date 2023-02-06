Insider Buying: Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £218,000 ($269,235.52).
Arix Bioscience Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON:ARIX traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 107.50 ($1.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.15. Arix Bioscience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.95 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 119.40 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The company has a market capitalization of £138.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile
