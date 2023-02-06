Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Sells 18,900 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GATX by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GATX by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 31.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

