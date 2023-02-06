Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Sells $380,580.12 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

