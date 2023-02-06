Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Sells $380,580.12 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

