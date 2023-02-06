Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $1,057,710.08 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,057,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,066,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 716,179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $4,234,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

