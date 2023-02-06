Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 350.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $290.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,229.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.24 and a 200-day moving average of $271.69. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

