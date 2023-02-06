Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (AAPL, ABBV, ABX, AFL, ALLE, AMGN, ANSS, AON, APD, APP)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $184.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $132.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $300.00 to $270.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $315.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $124.00 to $127.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $126.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) had its price target raised by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $2.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $27.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $75.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $86.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) had its target price increased by Dawson James from $8.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $385.00 to $370.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $320.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $108.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $385.00 to $410.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $166.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $260.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$75.00 to C$81.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($210.87) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $97.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $635.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $647.00 to $581.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$235.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$235.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($41.85) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $46.00 to $48.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its target price boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €625.00 ($679.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $127.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $500.00 to $490.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.50 to C$46.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $135.00 to $160.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $133.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $756.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $789.00 to $787.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $770.00 to $834.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $270.00 to $335.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $114.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $265.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $312.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $230.00 to $320.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $229.00 to $283.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $248.00 to $298.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $17.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.50 to $6.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $403.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $710.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $223.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Stephens from $170.00 to $185.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $178.00 to $203.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $29.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $14.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $221.00 to $266.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $167.00 to $166.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $151.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $147.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $140.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.