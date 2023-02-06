Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (AAPL, ABBV, ABX, AFL, ALLE, AMGN, ANSS, AON, APD, APP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $184.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)

had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $132.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $300.00 to $270.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $315.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $124.00 to $127.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $126.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) had its price target raised by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $2.50. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $27.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $75.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $86.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) had its target price increased by Dawson James from $8.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $385.00 to $370.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $320.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $108.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $385.00 to $410.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $166.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $260.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$75.00 to C$81.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($210.87) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $97.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $635.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $647.00 to $581.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$235.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$235.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($41.85) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $46.00 to $48.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its target price boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €625.00 ($679.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $127.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $500.00 to $490.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.50 to C$46.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $135.00 to $160.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $133.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $756.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $789.00 to $787.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $770.00 to $834.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $270.00 to $335.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $114.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $265.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $312.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $230.00 to $320.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $229.00 to $283.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $248.00 to $298.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $17.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.50 to $6.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $403.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $710.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $223.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Stephens from $170.00 to $185.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $178.00 to $203.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $29.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $14.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $221.00 to $266.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $167.00 to $166.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $151.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $147.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $140.00.

