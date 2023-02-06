Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00.

1/26/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00.

1/24/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/18/2023 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.63. 669,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $113.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

