Invitoken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,008.29 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $70,008.29 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00433532 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.19 or 0.29570240 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00427037 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.