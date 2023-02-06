IOST Achieves Market Cap of $204.22 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, IOST has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $204.22 million and $15.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00427484 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.37 or 0.29157735 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425703 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

