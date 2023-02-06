Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,036,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $302,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.69 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

