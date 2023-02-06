Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 238 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $241.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.69. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

