Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,299 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

FISV stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.