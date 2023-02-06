Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after acquiring an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,833,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $224.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day moving average is $242.23. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

