Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $242.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.39 and a 200 day moving average of $223.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

