Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 659 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.27.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.94 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.95.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

