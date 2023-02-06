iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,290 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.93% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $99,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $189,387,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,902 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,444,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after buying an additional 1,413,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,346. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.18.

