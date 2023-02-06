iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Cut by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.67. 164,674 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.