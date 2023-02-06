iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGROGet Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 11.0% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.37. 318,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

