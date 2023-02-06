iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 4.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 103,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

