iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Decreased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,715. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

