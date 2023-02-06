iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 135,867 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.79. 1,551,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,608,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $126.08.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

