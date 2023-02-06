iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.31. 3,416,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,392,171. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $104.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

