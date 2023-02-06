iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,484 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

