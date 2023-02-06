iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $29,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 429,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EZU opened at $44.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.