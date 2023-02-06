iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Trimmed by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,962 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

