iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $411.68. The stock had a trading volume of 247,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,667. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.