iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,868,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $411.68. The stock had a trading volume of 247,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,667. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.27.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
