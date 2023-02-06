iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.03. 31,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
