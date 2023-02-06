iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.31. 3,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,280. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $129.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

