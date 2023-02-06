Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,816 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after buying an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 122,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,839. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

