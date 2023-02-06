Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,892 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. 134,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

