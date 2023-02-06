Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,079 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.7 %

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.72. 59,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

