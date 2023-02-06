Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.61. 1,165,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920,370. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.