Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $990,000 in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Model N by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,462.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,462.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $3,479,356 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Model N Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MODN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,744. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Model N
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.