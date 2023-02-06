Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $990,000 in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Model N by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,462.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,462.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $3,479,356 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,744. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

