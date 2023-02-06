Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 76.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 124.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 188.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $102,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Trading Down 2.1 %

GATX stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 3.04.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

