Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lindsay worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Lindsay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE:LNN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.26. 12,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

