Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 705,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TA. StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.6 %

About TravelCenters of America

NASDAQ TA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $709.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.