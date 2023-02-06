Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 661,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,409. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

