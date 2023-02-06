Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 7.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,851 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 126.3% during the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 97.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 440,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after buying an additional 217,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JAAA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 149,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

