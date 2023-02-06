Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $184.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,889,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 128,725 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

