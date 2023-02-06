Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

JRONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

