John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
JBSS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.
In related news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
