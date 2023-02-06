John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In related news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.