JTC’s (JTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 880 ($10.87) target price on the stock.

JTC Trading Down 2.2 %

JTC stock opened at GBX 768 ($9.48) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 755.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.17. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15,360.00. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 563 ($6.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($10.74). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.