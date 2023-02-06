Kadena (KDA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.61 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $257.99 million and $10.61 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00427580 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.21 or 0.29164262 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00425640 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,423,806 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.