Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

Kennametal Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.57. 1,115,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,414. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

