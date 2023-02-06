KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $409.02. 344,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,324. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.32 and its 200 day moving average is $360.95. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

